Tallahassee Community College baseball hoping to play with confidence in season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Baseball season has officially begun here in the Big Bend and for everyone craving to catch some action, but doesn’t want to wait until FSU or FAMU’s first games. Well then consider a little trip down Appleyard Drive on Monday to catch Tallahassee Community College’s season-opener.

The Eagles return just four guys from their 2021 roster. So when they host South Georgia State College fans will get to see plenty of new faces on the diamond. A bunch that has been described as hard-working, gritty ballplayers solely focused on one word. Winning. They’ve only had about three full weeks as a team to get ready for Monday’s game but head coach Mike McLeod really just wants to see his guys play with some confidence come first pitch.

“I just hope we see a bunch of guys who know what they’re doing out there. Who act like they’re well schooled, relaxed and play baseball the way they are capable of," McLeod told ABC 27. "I’ve seen the real good and I’ve seen the bad out of them but hopefully we’ve gotten that out of our system in our intrasquad scrimmages and scrimmages we’ve had outside the fall. I just want a team that’s relaxed and goes out there and plays baseball.”

First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.