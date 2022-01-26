Tallahassee Community College baseball gives back during Celebrate Literacy Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team kicks off their 2022 campaign next week, but Tuesday was all about the kids. In honor of Celebrate Literacy Week in Florida, the Eagles gave back to the community, and hoped to inspire some little minds along the way.

For Grant Harrison, giving back to Tallahassee has a special significance.

"When I was in elementary school, we used to have guys come read to us," he said.

He's a hometown guy.

"To have kids look to us like that, it means a lot," he said. "It makes me proud to play baseball at Tallahassee Community College."

Harrison and his Tallahassee Community College baseball teammates, celebrating literacy week in Florida by reading to kids at Canopy Oaks Elementary. It was a chance to connect with the kids, and a chance for the kids to connect with them.

"Our kids look up to these kids," said Canopy Oaks principal Staci Mortham. "They know this is an ultimate goal for them. Even the baseball players, and the track stars and the football players, reading is important to them too!"

"It's great to give those kids a chance to have somebody to look up to, to have somebody to admire, somebody to idolize," added Seiler Griffin.

Like Harrison, Griffin is a Tallahassee talent making sure he gives back to the community that helped raise him.

"That's my number one thing in front of baseball was schooling, and I want to show them they need to focus on school."

"Being able to read and see excitement and joy in kids that we once were is something awesome to see," added Harrison.

"For a kid to hear from someone they look up to as a sports star that reading is important, that'll mean a lot more to them," said Mortham.

A lot more, like it did for these guys many years ago. The Eagles open up their season Monday when they host South Georgia State College. First pitch is at 4:00.