Tallahassee Community College baseball falls at home to Chipola

Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 16, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team fell to 0-2 in Panhandle Conference play with a 6-0 loss to Chipola. TCC hosts Northwest Florida State on Friday afternoon.

