MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team was limited to five hits in a 5-1 loss to fourth ranked Chipola Wednesday. Ziggy Thomas drove in the lone run of the game in the sixth inning with an RBI triple.

Harper McLendon took the loss for the Eagles, striking out four in 3.2 innings of work. TCC returns to action next week when they host Gulf Coast on Monday for the first of two games.