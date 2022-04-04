Tallahassee Community College baseball exceeding expectations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team has strung together a 26-12 record so far in 2022. A night and day difference in the record books compared to what we saw from the Eagles just one year ago.

And from the jump head baseball coach Mike McLeod knew his roster was going to be young and inexperienced. But after sweeping 13th ranked Northwest Florida State College in a doubleheader on Sunday, TCC has made a strong case to start earning the national recognition that it has long been accustomed to receiving. And that in of itself has caught McLeod and his coaching staff by surprise.

“I wasn’t really sure what we were capable of to be honest with you. We only had four guys back. Two pitchers and two positions guys. And they weren’t all in the middle of it last year, they were kind of fringe guys, said McLeod. "So our whole goal has been to fix last year. It’s no secret TCC didn’t have a good year last year. And I really feel like we’ve done that and I knew we could. But I think the story is still unwritten.”

Pending weather TCC will play Tuesday on the road against Pensacola State College.