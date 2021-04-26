Watch
Tallahassee Community College baseball drops season finale

Photo: University of Florida
Posted at 10:22 PM, Apr 25, 2021
NICEVILLE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s baseball team dropped its season finale on Sunday, losing 8-1 at Northwest Florida State College.

The Raiders tagged Tallahassee starter Patrick Libby (3-4) for four runs in 1.2 innings. They lead 5-0 as the game moved to the seventh.

Tallahassee got on the board in the top of the seventh when Trent Jeffcoat singled home Jeissy De La Cruz.

Northwest Florida State added three runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete the scoring.

Jeffcoat went 2-for-3 for Tallahassee.

