Tallahassee Community College baseball, softball fall in Friday night contests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team dropped a 6-4 ballgame to Northwest Florida State College on Friday in Niceville.

The two come back to the Capital City on Saturday for a pivotal match-up that starts at 6:00. The top two teams in the Panhandle Conference move on to the state tournament. The Eagles are currently are tied for that second spot with Northwest Florida State.

The Tallahassee Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader to Pensacola State Friday, 6-4 and 5-2. The Eagles close out the season at home against Pensacola State on Sunday. Game one is at 2:00.

