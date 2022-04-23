Watch
Tallahassee Community College baseball, softball fall in Friday night contests

Photo: University of Florida
Posted at 11:33 PM, Apr 22, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team dropped a 6-4 ballgame to Northwest Florida State College on Friday in Niceville.

The two come back to the Capital City on Saturday for a pivotal match-up that starts at 6:00. The top two teams in the Panhandle Conference move on to the state tournament. The Eagles are currently are tied for that second spot with Northwest Florida State.

The Tallahassee Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader to Pensacola State Friday, 6-4 and 5-2. The Eagles close out the season at home against Pensacola State on Sunday. Game one is at 2:00.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

