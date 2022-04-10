Tallahassee Community College baseball completes sweep over, softball falls to Chipola
Posted at 11:54 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 23:54:00-04
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — BASEBALL
TCC 1,4 Pensacola 0,3
SOFTBALL
TCC 0,0 Chipola 5,5
