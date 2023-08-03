Tallahassee Community College athletics doing big things

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a lot happening in Tallahassee Community College's athletic department, and there's also a lot coming, and the Eagles are counting on the community to make that happen.

"It's one of those things that you get up everyday and you thank the good Lord for this opportunity," said TCC athletic director Chuck Moore. "It's not really work."

The work that's been done around athletics can't be denied. A new weight room is complete, and renovated men's and women's locker rooms are in the works. With the help of TCC's Capital Campaign, there's more to come, like renovations to the Eagles baseball and softball facilities, as well as the Lifetime Sports Complex, which houses the gym.

"When you're in the hallways, you can actually watch the live streams going on while you're getting your hot dogs, while you're getting your drinks," said Moore as he pointed to a photo of what the entrance will look like.

The Eagles goal? $3,000,000, some of which has already been raised, but there's a ways to go.

"Your money goes a long ways here. Look at us in a way that your support is so directly impacting our student athletes every single day of their lives."

The goal is to take the impact even further. The Eagles are actively searching for a sports performance coach, and they're bringing back their Hall of Fame.

"We're working on that final list as we speak."

The hope is that the local community college can impact the local community.

"We're getting requests from local championship teams to come and practice, to host tournaments," said Moore. "We work with Visit Tallahassee, so now we want some championship games to be played on our fields and our courts."

Facilities that with some help will be championship caliber themselves.

"We have a deep, rich history of student athletes that came through here. We want to engage them and come back and see the exciting stuff, and hopefully, along with them, help support this campaign and help support our student athletes moving forward."

You can find out more about the Capital Campaign by clicking here.