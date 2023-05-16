Tallahassee Community College athletes to compete in NJCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College track and field athletes are set to compete in the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet.

The meet will be held at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, New Mexico May 18-20.

In the men's meet, Troy Williams will compete in the 400 meter hurdles preliminary run, while Justin Moore will compete in the 400 meter preliminary run.

The Eagles will be represented in the women's meet by Lynette Scutari in the 100 and 200 meter preliminary runs, while Raeven Byrd qualified to compete in the triple jump event.

Athletes the advance from the preliminary round of their respective event will compete in the final round of their event Saturday.

Preliminary rounds are held Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19.