Tallahassee CC men's basketball win nail-biter over Chipola, Lady Eagles fall
Posted at 12:23 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 00:24:00-05
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — WOMEN
Chipola 69, TCC 40
MEN
Chipola 75, TCC 78
