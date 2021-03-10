Menu

Tallahassee CC men's basketball win nail-biter over Chipola, Lady Eagles fall

The TCC men's basketball wins a nail-biter over Chipola, Lady Eagles fall.
Posted at 12:23 AM, Mar 10, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — WOMEN

Chipola 69, TCC 40

MEN

Chipola 75, TCC 78

