Posted at 11:30 PM, Apr 03, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team defeated the Northwest Florida State Raiders twice in a Sunday doubleheader. GAME 1 TCC 9, NWF State 5 GAME 2 TCC 5, NWF State 4

