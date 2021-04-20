Prioritizing student athletes both on, off court important for next TCC men's basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day one of the national search for the next head coach of the Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball program is underway, and whoever steps into that role next will have some pretty big shoes to fill.

Not only did previous head coach Zach Settembre get the job done on the court, but he also prioritized his team's success off the court as well. TCC athletic director Rob Chaney hopes that the next head coach of the Eagles program is ready to put the same level of emphasis on the player’s development both on and off the court.

“Well I think we’re going to want someone who’s going to come in and put the athlete’s first. And a hard worker. I think it does show the potential you know for what our program can deliver if you’re ready to come in here, roll your sleeves up and get to work," Chaney told ABC 27. "But it’s always going to be about the student athletes.”

Chaney also said that the school has to wait a minimum seven days before they can begin reviewing candidates.

