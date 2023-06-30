New TCC softball coach excited for first head coaching job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patti Townsend stepped down this spring after 20 years as head coach of the Tallahassee Community College softball team.

Brynn Baca is the new face of the Eagle program, and she's already hit the ground running, recruiting and getting together her inaugural team.

Coach said she'll put a gritty team on the field, girls that want to work hard and represent TCC the right way.

As for her? It's her first head coaching job, and she's more than ready to get started.

"This is an opportunity I've been waiting for pretty much my whole softball life," she told ABC 27 Thursday. "I've always wanted to take over my own program and implement my own philosophies and my own ideas and just kind of create the environment that I was put through my whole career. I had an amazing softball career. I want to make that for all the future student athletes who are coming up through their career."

Coach set to be formally introduced in July.

