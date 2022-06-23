TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Community College announced Thursday the hiring of Mercedes Corona as the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

She is the seventh head coach in program history, including interim stints by Lamar Hamilton (2013) and Joe Cohen (2021-22). Cohen will remain on Corona’s staff as an assistant.

Most recently, Corona served as Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Arkansas State University Mid-South. During her tenure, she turned a struggling program into one that was nationally ranked at the NJCAA Division II level. In her third season at ASU Mid-South, Corona led the Greyhounds to a 25-2 record and an NJCAA Region II Championship. Last season, they compiled a 17-10 record and were named Region II runners-up.

“I am beyond thrilled to have Mercedes Corona join our staff and lead our women’s basketball program,” said Chuck Moore, Director of Athletics. “She brings vast experience and dedication to helping student-athletes develop not only on the court but in the classroom and the community.”

“I’m eager to compete in the Panhandle Conference and rebuild TCC to the elite program I know it can be,” said Corona. “I am grateful for my time at ASU Mid-South where I was a part of developing them into a nationally-ranked team. I look forward to doing the same in Tallahassee.”

Prior to her position at ASU Mid-South, Corona served as an assistant at Howard Payne University. During her time there, the team won two division championships, she coached numerous All-Conference Players, and one NCAA Division III All-American.

Corona played high school basketball at Granger High School in her hometown of Granger, Texas, where she was named All-Region and District Offensive MVP. She played collegiately at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, as a guard. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science in 2012, and a master’s degree in Education in 2014.

“First and foremost, I want our student-athletes to graduate,” said Corona. “I will create an environment and culture in our program that will produce strong, independent, and well-rounded young women ready to take on their next journey once they leave TCC.”

Jo’Nah Johnson will join Corona’s staff as an assistant coach.

In her junior season at Texas Tech, Johnson started 18 games for the Red Raiders, averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 assists per game. Johnson then joined the Texas State Women’s Basketball team as a graduate transfer, and averaged 6.3 points and 20.8 minutes per game with the Bobcats.

Johnson also has experience playing at a two-year institution. She spent her sophomore season ( at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, where she averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. She was named to the All-Region II team as well as the Region II All-Tournament Team.

“I am excited to have Coach Johnson on staff. I knew from our first interview that she was the one for the job,” said Corona. “She is energetic, hungry, and brings a wealth of experience from her playing career at Texas Tech and Texas State Universities.”

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to be a part of this program,” said Johnson. “The vision that Coach Corona has for the program is hard not to buy into, and having the opportunity to assist in building this program up and help these young women on and off the court is a true blessing.”

Corona is already in Tallahassee preparing for the upcoming season.