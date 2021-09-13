Matt Huddleston steps down as TCC women's basketball head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tccathletics.com) — Tallahassee Community College Director of Athletics Rob Chaney announced, on Monday, that Matt Huddleston is stepping down as the Eagles’ head women’s basketball coach and Joe Cohen has been promoted to interim head coach for the 2021-22 season.

“I want to thank Matt for his two-plus years at TCC,” said Chaney. “He joined our team under tough circumstances – being announced just days before the start of the Fall 2019 term – had a little more than six months of normalcy then the pandemic set in, which created a new series of disruptions and adversities.

“Matt stepped up during our conversations (last summer) on how to bring the student-athletes back to campus and did yeoman’s work, guiding his team through a most challenging season (in 2020-21). I’ve enjoyed working alongside him and wish him continued success as he begins a new chapter in his professional career.”

Huddleston, who was hired in August 2019, will pursue other career opportunities outside of athletics.

“I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to lead TCC’s women’s basketball program for the past two seasons,” said Huddleston. “We have an outstanding group of young ladies, who will continue to thrive in the classroom, on the court and in the community. They are in good hands under Joe’s (Cohen) leadership, and I’m excited for him and (assistant) Bianca (O’Neal) to have this opportunity.

“I’ll be cheering for TCC and these young ladies throughout the season.”

Cohen is entering his sixth season with the program. From 2016-19, he was a volunteer assistant for Franqua “Q” Bedell, highlighted by the Eagles’ national championship season in 2018. When Bedell left for Missouri State University in 2019, Cohen took on a more active role during the timeframe leading up to Huddleston’s hire and was eventually named the lead assistant, a role he filled the last two seasons.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead our women’s basketball team during the upcoming season and look forward to the challenge,” said Cohen. “Let’s get to work!”

O’Neal, who joined the Eagles’ staff earlier this summer as an assistant, played AAU ball for Huddleston before embarking on a collegiate career that began at the University of North Georgia and continued at NJCAA member East Georgia State College and Voorhees (S.C.) College.

A search for a permanent hire will begin upon completion of the 2021-22 season.

