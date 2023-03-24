Final Four bound! Tallahassee Community College advances to NJCAA semifinals

HUTCHINSON, KS. (WTXL) — Three wins is what stood between the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team and an NJCAA national championship when they woke up Thursday morning. Win Thursday, win Friday, and they would be playing for a national title Saturday night.

The Eagles faced Dodge City Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Men's Basketball Championship, and led by Malachi Davis' 33 points, the Eagles win 75-69, sealing up a spot in the final four.

"I don't know what it is about this team but we have this sense of belief that we're going to pull it out every time," said sophomore guard Ja'quavian Florence, who had nine rebounds in the win. "We never doubt ourselves and we just love it, so like, going into halftime, the first thing I said when I stepped into that door was we're down, but we're going to win the game. We're down, but we're going to win."

"They never get rattled. It's crazy because I'm almost expecting them to be rattled in timeouts, and they're talking over me, we got this, relax coach," added had coach Rick Cabrera. "I'm not playing, I didn't score one bucket today!"

Tallahassee Community College faces one seed John A. Logan in Friday's semifinals. Tip-off is at 6:00 in Hutchinson, Kansas.