Fifth ranked Tallahassee Community College men to host #1 Chipola Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An overall record of 20-1 on the year. Winners of 19 straight games. Ranked 5th in the country.

That's the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team we're talking about.

If you ask head coach Rick Cabrera, he said his guys are kind of monotone about it. This team knows their end goal, which is why they're taking Saturday's game against Chipola, the number one team in the country, in stride.

The Indians are number one for a reason. They're a good team, but with the mindset his team has, coach knows they're ready for it.

"They do have a swag about them that they know they're good. I like that," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. We're most definitely ready. It's just a basketball game. We're not going to change too much in our preparation. It's what we've always been doing. We're excited. It's five on five, a coach and another coach, a coaching staff and another coaching staff, it is what it is. It's just part of it."

Chipola at TCC, #1 vs. #5, is set for a 4:30 tip-off inside the Eagledome. It will also air on ESPN+.