Fifth ranked Tallahassee Community College men ready to open Panhandle play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ask any coach of any sport. There are three parts to a season, pre-season, non-conference play, and conference play.

For the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team, part three starts Wednesday. The Eagles, who are ranked fifth in the country, open Panhandle Conference play at Northwest Florida State, a team who won the national title last season.

For the Eagles, it's all about continuing to just play basketball. They've stayed focused to this point, and coach doesn't expect anything different Wednesday.

"I tell them the dimensions of the court are still the same, the rim is still the same, the basketball is still the same," said head coach Rick Cabrera. "At the end of the day, you just have to play and play hard, play harder. I think as soon as the ref throws it up, I think all the jitters will go out, and they'll just continue to do what they've been doing for the first 18 games."

Wednesday's game at Northwest Florida State. The women tip at 6:30, with the men following.

