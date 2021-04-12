El Ellis, Jeremiah Kendall named to the FCSAA All-State Men’s Basketball Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s El Ellis and Jeremiah Kendall were named to the FCSAA All-State Men’s Basketball Team on Saturday evening.

The last time Tallahassee had two on the all-state team was 2010 when Marvell Waithe and future NBA draft pick Bernard James were selected.

Ellis, a sophomore guard from Durham, N.C., was previously named Panhandle Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season, just the third player to accomplish that feat since 1997. That also earned him first-team all-conference honors.

Ellis averaged 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 22 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three and 75.9 percent from the free throw line.

Kendall, a sophomore forward from The Bronx, was the Panhandle’s Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Monroe (N.Y.) College, where he played his freshman season.

With the Eagles in 2020-12, he averaged 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 22 games while shooting 62.2 percent from the field.

