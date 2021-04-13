Eagles shutout on the road

MARIANNA, Fla. (TCCEAGLES.COM) — Chipola College’s Andrew Baker and Michael Esposito combined on a two-hit shutout in a 13-0, five-inning victory over Tallahassee Community College on Monday evening.

Tallahassee is now 17-26 overall and 4-13 in PC play.

Chipola scored five runs in the first and six more in the second – all charged to Eagle starter Dilan Lawson (1-8), who surrendered three home runs and nine hits total in 1.2 innings.

Tallahassee got its only hits of the game when Andrew Fernandez and Jacob Estes singled in consecutive at-bats with two outs in the third.

The teams will meet for the final time on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. first pitch at Eagle Field.

