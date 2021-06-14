Defense will be major emphasis for Rick Cabrera, Tallahassee Community College men's basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier this month Tallahassee Community College welcomed in Rick Cabrera as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Cabrera said becoming the head coach of a program like TCC's would’ve been the only way he ever decided to leave his job at a division one university. He hopes to bring in a fast paced style of play that draws a major emphasis on defense. Cabrera himself is going to play a major role at implementing and executing a defense that is up to his standards. While allowing the offense to build off of the talent he has on the court.

“Most importantly what’s going to win us championships is on the other side of the ball and that’s defensively. And playing defense individually and as a team is a non-negotiable. Defensively, I’m going to control that, I’m going to micro-manage defensively," said Cabrera. "I do believe obviously you have to score the basketball but a good defense creates a lot of offense as well.”

