Corey Hendren named new TCC men's basketball head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Tallahassee Community College is pleased to announce the hire of Corey Hendren as the new men’s basketball head coach. Hendren was most recently the Associate Head Coach at UNC Pembroke, where he spent the past two seasons working under head coach Drew Richards.

Hendren, just the sixth head coach in program history, replaces Rick Cabrera, who recently departed the program after accepting the same role at Northwestern State University.

“After an extensive and thorough nationwide search, Corey repeatedly proved that he has all the qualities that myself and the committee were looking for in our next head coach,” said Director of Athletics Chuck Moore. “He has been a part of numerous winning programs where he had a significant impact on not only the recruitment of top players but also game preparations and day-to-day operations within the programs. I have known Corey for years and he is a man of high integrity and loyalty, and he has a desire to compete at the highest level, which are traits I look for in every staff member and coach.”

“First, I want to thank Chuck Moore, Dr. Rowland, and Dr. Murdaugh for the opportunity to lead this program,” said Hendren. “My wife Caroline and I are very excited about coming down to Tallahassee and keeping the winning culture that Coach Cabrera left in place. We want to continue building off of that and we hope to have many successful years ahead like this past season.”

“I am excited to have Corey join our team,” said Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President for Student Affairs. “His passion to develop well-rounded student-athletes, his demonstrated successes in his career, and his commitment to service make him an excellent fit at TCC.”

“Tallahassee has made an absolute home run hire,” said Richards. “Corey Hendren has the basketball acumen of a seasoned veteran in addition to being able to communicate at a high level with the players. The Hendrens will be missed greatly, but I am so happy for Corey and Caroline and wish them nothing but the best of luck.”

During Hendren’s time at UNC Pembroke, the Braves went 53-8, won two Conference Carolinas regular season championships, and appeared twice in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Hendren coached six all-conference players, including Spencer Levi, who was named Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

From 2017 to 2021, Hendren was an assistant coach on Mark Vanderslice’s staff at USC Aiken. During his time there, the Pacers recorded four consecutive winning seasons, and finished the 2018-19 season ranked in the final NCAA Division II Top 25 poll after reaching the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. While at USC Aiken, Hendren coached six all-conference players, two all-region players, and eight players that went on to play professionally.

“Tallahassee just hired an absolute superstar,” said Vanderslice. “The combination of his experience, knowledge, and passion for his players makes him a perfect fit. He possesses all the characteristics of what it truly means to be a winner and will lead the team in a first-class way that will make Tallahassee proud.”

Hendren’s first head coaching opportunity came at USC Salkehatchie, where he spent three seasons. While at USC Salkehatchie, he recruited and coached 13 players who signed to play at four-year institutions in less than three years, including three NCAA Division I signees.

Hendren led the Indians to a 21-10 record in the 2016-17 season, which at the time was the best mark in school history. The team finished the season with a 17-0 record at home and reached the NJCAA Region 10 Tournament semifinals.

Hendren and Moore crossed paths in Region 10, coaching against each other during the 2014-15 season, while Moore was the head coach at Richard Bland College.

“His poise, even as a first-year coach when our teams played against each other, has grown over his career and I look forward to him leading our men’s basketball program, which has a rich history of success,” said Moore. “I welcome him and his wonderful wife Caroline to our TCC family. I have no doubt our community will see very quickly why he was chosen as our head coach.”

Hendren was a four-year player at Milligan University from 2010 to 2014, playing in 99 games for the Buffaloes, shooting 37% from three-point range for his career. He was named to the all-academic team three times and graduated cum laude with a degree in Business and Sports Management.

In 2022. he received his Master’s degree in Sports Administration and Coaching from Bob Jones University.

A press conference to formally introduce Hendren and his family to the Tallahassee community will take place Monday, May 8 at 4:00 in the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.