Chuck Moore named Athletic Director at Tallahassee Community College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College named Chuck Moore as its new athletic director on Tuesday.

Moore is a native of Hampton, Va., and earned a degree in Business Administration from Christopher Newport University and a Masters in Sports Management from American Public University.

Moore comes from Richard Bland College where he served as head coach of the men's basketball team and athletic director, positions he assumed in 2012.

In addition to his experience in collegiate athletics, Moore coached the 2018 Gold Medal USA U18 Men’s National Team.

“I am honored and blessed to be the next Director of Athletics at TCC,” said Moore. “I cannot thank Dr. Rowland and President Murdaugh enough for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the student athletes and coaches."

Moore will succeed Rob Chaney who left TCC in October 2021 to become the associate director of the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA). His expected start date at TCC is Dec. 1, 2021.