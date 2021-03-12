Chipola knocks of Tallahassee Community College 10-1 on the baseball diamond

MARIANNA, Fla. (TCC ATHLETICS) — Chipola College scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 10-1 victory over Tallahassee Community College in Thursday evening baseball action.

The Indians have taken the first two games against the Eagles (9-14, 0-2 Panhandle Conference), as the series moves to Tallahassee for Saturday's 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Tallahassee got on the board with a run in its first at-bat.

Spencer Hanson drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. After moving to third on a ground out, he scored on Dilan Lawson's single to center.

Chipola wasted no time answering against Tallahassee starter Patrick Libby, scoring two in the first and one in the second to grab a 3-1 lead. The Indians knocked out Libby after their first two base runners reached in the third.

Chipola eventually scored three runs in the third and added four more in the fourth.

Libby (3-2) took the loss, surrendering seven hits and five earned runs in two-plus innings.

Hanson, Lawson and Josh Gray had the Eagles' three hits.

