Cabrera, Eagles begin summer workouts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rick Cabrera era at Tallahassee Community College has begun. The new head coach of the men's basketball program has been in the Capital City about a month, and he's hit the ground running.

He said he's been working out with the players that are in town since last week. He said this time is critical in getting to know the players, adding two guys from last year's roster are still here, but everyone else is new.

He said being named a coach so late, then turning around to start practice has been tough, but everyone is working hard and he's excited for what's to come.

"The first thing I tell these guys in a meeting, the one thing you have to do to impress me is to listen. Don't be afraid to ask a question," he said. "There's no such thing as a dumb question. So far, they have listened and they have been able to grasp the things I'm looking for things to do in the early process. I'm not throwing a ton of things at them, but what I have thrown at them, they have been able to soak it in an execute it."

Cabrera was an assistant at Division I Arkansas State. He said getting to be a head coach at a program like TCC was too good to pass up. He knows the success the Eagles have had, and he's ready to work to maintain that.

"It's a challenge, but there's not any pressure on me," he said. "I'm here to help impact these young men's lives and work hard on the court. The basketball Gods will take care of it on the court if you do it the right way, so I'll let the process play out on it's own."

Cabrera added they're still finalizing their non-conference opponents, and should have a schedule soon.