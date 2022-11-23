TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 13th ranked Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team topped Santa Fe College 90-73 Tuesday night to improve to 6-1 on the year. The Eagles were led by Addison Patterson, who had 26 points. Okechukwu Okeke served up a double double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
13th ranked Tallahassee Community College men's hoops tops Santa Fe College
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:23:15-05
