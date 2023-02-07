TCC softball to lean on experience in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, Tallahassee Community College will host Tallahassee's first college softball game of the spring season.

The Eagles, who will enter 3-3 are set to welcome in Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Led by Patti Townsend, who is now in her 20th season at the helm of the program, the Eagles will look to jump back above .500.

Over the weekend, Coach Townsend said she really likes her team, and the experience they boast is a big reason why.

"I have a veteran group, so I only have three freshmen, and they play like sophomores as well, but they are just a great group of young women, they have worked hard," said Townsend. "They have never complained, and they you know want to win a State Championship, they want to go to Nationals, so everyday has been a nice change of just the look of what they have on the field, they are just continually working hard."

First pitch on Tuesday in game one, from TCC is set for 2pm.