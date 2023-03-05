TCC softball sweeps Santa Fe to move to 14-4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles softball team from Tallahassee Community College swept Santa Fe in a doubleheader to move to 14-4 on the season.

The Eagles took game one 2-1 and game two, 5-2. Head coach Patti Townsend was pleased with what she saw from her team.

"They fought, you know they kept battling and we had some not so good at-bats, and then they made some adjustments, and really just found a way to score some runs and help support our pitchers a little bit," said Townsend. "We're kind of really preaching this is it, this is now, and you know just grab a hold of the opportunity as it is and take advantage of it. My kids just kept fighting and battling in those at-bats, so I was super proud of them."

Up next for the Eagles, a date with South Georgia State on Tuesday night.