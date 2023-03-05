Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsTCC

Actions

TCC softball sweeps Santa Fe to move to 14-4

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles softball team from Tallahassee Community College swept Santa Fe in a doubleheader to move to 14-4 on the season.
TCC softball sweeps Santa Fe to move to 14-4
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 12:21:19-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles softball team from Tallahassee Community College swept Santa Fe in a doubleheader to move to 14-4 on the season.

The Eagles took game one 2-1 and game two, 5-2. Head coach Patti Townsend was pleased with what she saw from her team.

"They fought, you know they kept battling and we had some not so good at-bats, and then they made some adjustments, and really just found a way to score some runs and help support our pitchers a little bit," said Townsend. "We're kind of really preaching this is it, this is now, and you know just grab a hold of the opportunity as it is and take advantage of it. My kids just kept fighting and battling in those at-bats, so I was super proud of them."

Up next for the Eagles, a date with South Georgia State on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming