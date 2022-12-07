TCC men's hoops seek sustained success amid hot start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Bill Hebrock Eagledome over at TCC is home to the lone ranked college basketball team in the capital city.

The Eagle men have been on a tear so far this season, 10 wins over their first 11 games and they enter this new week as the 7th best junior college program in the country.

This is a talented team, who has won 9 games in a row, but according to head coach Rick Cabrera, his guys know there is a lot of season left, and they are not worried about a ranking in the first week of December.

"I definitely think that they know that there is a long-term goal, they don't talk about it much, at least not around me or my staff, they seem like some humble kids, and you know they just want to get better, and you know just achieve their personal and team goals," said Cabrera. "You know we still have a ways to go but I like the direction that they are headed."

One of the hottest teams in the country who will be in action at Eastern Florida State college this weekend.