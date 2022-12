TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Eagles from Tallahassee Community College closed their TCC Classic with a big win on Sunday, downing Forges Sports Academy 114-62.

Okechukwu Okeke led the way with 25 points and Addison Patterson would follow with 20, and behind a 69-point second half TCC would cruise to their ninth straight win.

Up next for the guys, a date with Indian River State College at Eastern Florida State College, next Saturday afternoon.