TCC men's hoops downs Chipola for win number 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Eagle men from Tallahassee Community College downed Chipola 62-54 to improve to 21-1 on the season.

The Indians and Eagles were tied at 24 at the break, but TCC would pull away late to notch their 20th win in a row.

Leading the way for TCC was Addison Patterson who led all scorers with 13.

"You know I said this is what you came here for, I said this is unbelievable," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "I said as a coach I am juiced up and I promise you I won't score a basket tonight, you know to have a packed house like that, a great atmosphere, the baseball team, softball team, the women's basketball team, the local people, that is what it is all about and you know they deserve that from their play, and they fed off of it."

A big win for the Eagles, and up next the guys will meet Northwest Florida State on Wednesday night.