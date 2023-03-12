TCC men's basketball falls to Raiders in Region 8 Championship

NICEVILLE, FL. (WTXL) — On Saturday night, the Eagles from Tallahassee Community College saw their time in the Region 8 Tournament come to an end at the hands of Northwest Florida State.

The Raiders led by three at the break, and despite 33 points from Malachi Davis, the Eagles would fall 89-85.

"I'm so proud of those guys. I really am," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "To play on the road against a good team, and to have a chance to battle back and tie the game or take the lead, that's all you can ask for. It's unfortunate in sports that when two teams play somebody will come out not a winner, and it just happened to be us tonight."

Now, the Eagles will await their fate as they hope to receive an at-large bid into the National Tournament.