TCC men host preseason jamboree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back in town, Sunday saw a busy afternoon inside the Bill Hebrock Eagledome as TCC played host to their preseason jamboree.

Double digit teams from all across Florida and the Southeast as a whole, many of which are top junior college programs in the country, came together to get good work in, in front of scouts.

For the Eagles, it was vital to just see other teams as their new season is right around the corner.

"You know a lot of players don't like practice, you know but you have got to deal with it, but they compete in practice, and you know we get after it, but they want to play games and you know November, December, is going to be here in the snap of a finger," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "We have got a lot of games in November, a lot in December and it's going to prepare us for that jungle of a Panhandle that we have in January and February."

The Eagles are a team with big goals and the guys are ready for this new campaign to get underway.