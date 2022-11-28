Ta’Niya Latson named ACC Rookie of the Week for third straight time

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive time, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Latson previously swept the first two weekly awards of the season by being named both ACC Player and Rookie of the Week on Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. North Carolina’s Deja Kelly was named ACC Player of the Week this time.

Latson put on another sensational performance at last week’s Cancun Challenge, leading the Seminoles to a 2-1 record after averaging 20.3 points vs. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Harvard, and shot 48.9 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Miami, Fla., native was crowned as the Cancun Challenge Mayan MVP and earned a spot on the all-tournament team along with teammate Makayla Timpson. She also led the Seminoles with eight rebounds vs. Oklahoma State.

Latson’s 24.4 points per game rank first among all players in the ACC and leads the country among freshmen.

Her remarkable run includes scoring 20 or more points in seven of FSU’s first eight games of the season. Latson’s one game held under 20 points was a 19-point performance vs. Georgia State on Nov. 13.

The last time FSU had a freshman win ACC Rookie of the Week three times in a season was Jacinta Monroe in the 2006-07 season. Latson joins Monroe, Britany Miller and Shante Williams among Seminoles who won ACC Rookie of the Week three times in a season.

Florida State returns to action with the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Wisconsin in the Kohl Center. The game can be streamed on Big Ten Network+, which can be accessed if you have a subscription to the Big Ten Network.