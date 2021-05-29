Tallahassee Soccer Club looks to take advantage of being at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Soccer Club is four games in to their season and still looking for that first win. They're hoping to get it at home this weekend.

The Battle Lions are in their second season, as they lost last year due to COVID, and they are proud to represent the 850 as a true local team. You'll see a lot of former area high school stand-outs on this club.

The Florida Roots, based out of Panama City, are on deck Saturday night for the guys, and they're counting on their fans to help seal up that first win of the season.

"Be there. We're going to put on a great show," said head coach Josh Bruno. "It's going to be entertaining. It's a holiday weekend so we're hoping for a great crowd and we're going to go ahead and work hard."

"It's a great atmosphere," said Johnny Fitzgerald, who played at Leon High School. "I'm born and raised in Tallahassee so every time I get a chance to play for the hometown, I love it so much. Playing in Tallahassee, for Tallahassee, it's always been a dream."

Saturday's game is set for 7:00 at Gene Cox Stadium.