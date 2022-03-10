Watch
Syracuse star Boeheim suspended after punching FSU player during ACC game

Boeheim to miss game vs. Duke
John Minchillo/AP
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 09, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round 's victory.

Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half. Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized “multiple times” to Wilkes after the game.

Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

