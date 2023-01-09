South Georgia stars seek a second ring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The college football season comes to a head on Monday night when a national champion will be crowned. Georgia faces TCU, and if you're not invested in this one at all, root for the local guys. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is a Bainbridge alum, Salutatorian of his senior class, and on the Bulldogs roster are three guys from South Georgia.

Anytime you know guys from down here, have success, it provides hope right," said Thomas County Central head football coach Justin Rogers. "It provides hope that these guys can do it also you know, and I think that is the biggest things, that it provides those opportunities."

Opportunities to play on a national stage, and as the college football season ends tonight, there are three former South Georgia stars sporting that red and black, and hoping to add a little hardware to their collection. Trezmen Marshall from Clinch County, Noah Jones from Cairo and Daijun Edwards from Colquitt County will all be looking for another National Championship ring on Monday night.

"When you come down to these rural areas, you've got an opportunity to really get a dime, and you get an impact player that can help your team," said Rogers. "You see a lot of South Georgia boys end up on teams that they become, not only participants, but impact players for those teams."

Impact players, who are now heroes in their hometown.

"You know when you get a kid that loves the program he plays in, and you know he is talented, the kids can get on any stage in the game of football and excel." said Clinch County head football coach Don Tison.

Excelling at a high level, and now the guys are just one win away from achieving back-to-back national titles.

"We're always so proud of our young men, when they leave us, they go out and do great things, and you know Noah is another good example," said Cairo interim head football coach David Coleman. "We have got so many that have left us, they have gone out and they have been successful."

"It just does me good, it does all of us good, very proud of him," said Tison. "It's stuff that he will live the rest of his life with these memories, it's wonderful."

And the guys will be hoping to add yet another great memory to that bank on Monday night.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.