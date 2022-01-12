South Georgia proud of Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Everyone has to begin their journey somewhere. For Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, the journey started at Bainbridge High School, where he graduated in 1994.

Smart had many coaching stops along the way, including spending two seasons at Valdosta State.

"If you look at the coaches that have come through Valdosta State and been a part of the Blazers program at one time or the other, and have left Valdosta State and gone on to do some tremendous things," said Valdosta State athletic director Herb Reinhard. "It's very, very rewarding and Kirby certainly fits that bill."

After winning this year's national championship over Alabama Monday night, Smart continues to make south Georgia proud, and those that remember him back when are happy to see his success.

"You finally saw a dream of his come true. I think he had, he's like the rest of us, he has a lot of dreams," said Stan Killough, who was Smarts baseball coach in high school. "One was to be the coach at Georgia, the second was to win a national championship. It's nice to see a guy like that have dreams come true."

"It validates to a certain extent what we have said for years," added Reinhard. "When you talk about schools that claim to be the cradle of coaches, Valdosta State has to be talked about in the group of schools."

There will be a parade Saturday in Athens to honor the national champions. It starts at 12:30.