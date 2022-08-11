Soccer places league-high three of all-ACC preseason team

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Coming off a 22-1-2 season and the program’s third National Championship a season ago, the Seminoles are once again picked to finish towards the top of the ACC.

Florida State placed a league-high three student-athletes on the Preseason All-ACC Team and was picked to finish fourth in the league.

Florida State tallied 143 points and three first-place votes, second most in the entire conference. Duke earned three first-place votes, Virginia and North Carolina each earned four. FSU was the only school in the conference to place three on the preseason All-ACC Team – Senior midfielders Clara Robbins and Jenna Nighswonger along with junior goalkeeper Cristina Roque.

Robbins is back for her seventh and final season with the Seminoles. She is coming off of a career year in which she scored six goals and recorded eight assists for a total of 20 points. This led to Robbins being named to the All-ACC Second Team. She was also named the ACC Tournament MVP for the second consecutive season.

Nighswonger enters her fourth season in the Garnet and Gold coming off of a 2021 season in which she scored three goals and recorded eight assists for a total of 14 points. In three seasons Nighswonger has scored 13 goals and racked up 18 assists.

Roque comes into her third year in Tallahassee off of her second straight start in goal during a National Title game. She started 17 games a season ago and finished with a 14-0-3 record in goal. She allowed only 10 goals last season and recorded nine shutouts. In her career, she is 27-0-6 with a 0.523 Goals Against Average, 19 shutouts and a 0.763 save percentage.

The Noles begin the season on August 18 as they head to Columbia, S.C. to take on South Carolina.

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Duke (3), 156

2. Virginia (4), 153

3. North Carolina (4), 150

4. Florida State (3), 143

5. Clemson, 115

6. Notre Dame, 108

T7. NC State, 90

T7. Wake Forest, 90

9. Virginia Tech, 79

10. Pitt, 66

11. Louisville, 47

12. Boston College, 36

13. Miami, 21

14. Syracuse, 20

First-place votes in parentheses

2022 Women’s Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team

Megan Bornkamp, Jr., D, Clemson

Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke

Sophie Jones, Sr., M, Duke

Jenna Nighswonger, Sr., M, Florida State

Clara Robbins, Gr., M, Florida State

Cristina Roque, Jr., GK, Florida State

Maycee Bell, Sr., D, North Carolina

Sam Meza, Jr., M, North Carolina

Jameese Joseph, Jr., F, NC State

Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame

Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia

Alexa Spaanstra, Sr., F, Virginia