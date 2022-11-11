Soccer begins postseason at home against Florida Gulf Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (13-2-3) begins the NCAA Tournament on Friday, November 11 at 5 pm against Florida Gulf Coast (12-5-2). The game will be broadcast on WatchESPN.

Florida State enters the NCAA Tournament as the overall number one seed. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed to the NCAA Tournament.

Friday’s game against the Eagles of FGCU will be the fourth meeting between the two programs and the second this season. Florida State is 3-0 against FGCU and have not allowed a goal to the Eagles in the first three meetings.

The two teams met for the fifth game of the season this year, resulting in a 5-0 FSU win. The Seminoles only allowed FGCU to take six shots in the first meeting this season with two of those six shots on goal. Clara Robbins led the Noles against the Eagles with two goals. The Seminoles then earned goals from Olivia Garcia, Emma Bissell and Olivia Lebdaoui.

Florida State enters this game at the Seminole Soccer Complex with a stellar home record in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, FSU has posted a 51-2-1 record in the NCAA Tournament at home, winning every postseason game in Tallahassee, other than a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2009 tournament, a 1-1 draw to USC in 2018 before triumphing 5-4 in penalty kicks and a 4-0 loss to UCLA in 2019.

The Noles have outscored their opponents 153-22 at home in those 54 matches, including a cumulative score of 100-12 over the last 35 games, dating back to 2010.