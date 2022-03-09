Seminoles power past Eagles in mid-week baseball game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 8 Florida State scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a James Tibbs grand slam, to secure a 10-4 win over FGCU Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium. FSU improved to 11-5 all-time against the Eagles and snapped FGCU’s 10-game win streak.

Sophomore Carson Montgomery (1-0) threw a career-high 5.2 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts to earn his first career win. Six FSU relievers combined to allow three runs to close out the win.

Six runs in the sixth was the highlight of the night for the Noles led by Tibbs’ grand slam, the first of his career. Logan Lacey followed with his team-high fourth home run of the season and redshirt senior Reese Albert also brought one home with an RBI single. Six runs in an inning are a season high for FSU this year.

As a team, the Seminoles (8-4) notched seven two-out RBI and had six two-out hits. In addition to three home runs from Tibbs, Jaime Ferrer and Lacey, the Noles hit three doubles. Albert went 2-for-2 with two runs scored as a pinch hitter.

With his second home run of the season, Ferrer opened the scoring with a rocket off the scoreboard. He added two more RBI, one each in the fourth and seventh, for a career-high three RBI. This was Ferrer’s third game with multiple RBI and his 11th game with a hit. Brett Roberts also has a hit in 11 games this season and the longest hitting streak on the team at eight games.

Both Alex Toral and Tibbs extended their on-base streaks to 12 games after advancing on HBPs. Jordan Carrion was also hit in the box, setting a season-high of three HBPs for FSU batters.

After being hit by a foul ball, catcher Colton Vincent was forced out due to injury in the fifth inning and was replaced by Brock Mathis. FSU turned a pair of double plays in the game, nearly matching their season total of three.

Florida Gulf Coast drops to (10-3) on the season.