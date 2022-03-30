Seminoles drop baseball contest to Gators in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 5 Florida State got three hits from Logan Lacey and Brett Roberts reached all four times, but the Seminoles fell 6-3 to No. 14 Florida Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville.

Lacey’s three hits were a season high, and Roberts had a hand in all three FSU runs – scoring in the second and fourth innings and plating Lacey on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Lacey would have had a fourth hit but Florida left fielder Wyatt Langford robbed a three-run home run in the third inning. The Seminoles (16-8) tied the game when Reese Albert drew a bases loaded walk in the fourth inning, but the Gators scored the deciding runs in the bottom of the fifth against Carson Montgomery (3-1).

After taking a 3-2 lead on a ground out from BT Riopelle, Josh Rivera made the score 5-3 with a two-run home run.

Both teams had runners on base throughout the game – Florida State stranded 11 runners, while the Gators (18-7) left 10 men on base.