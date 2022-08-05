Seminole release men's basketball non-conference schedule

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (seminoles.com) — Florida State plays host to Stetson on November 7 in its season opener, hosts Florida, Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, plays at UCF and St. John’s as Head Coach Leonard Hamilton released the Seminoles’ 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

The Seminoles play 11 non-conference games with six at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center, three in the ESPN Events Invitational, one in Orlando (UCF) and one in Sunrise (St. John’s) as they showcase their program in four different cities and venues throughout the state of Florida.

Florida State’s schedule of home opponents at the Donald L. Tucker Center includes Stetson (Nov. 7), Troy (Nov. 14), Florida (Nov. 18), Mercer (Nov. 21), Purdue (Nov. 30) and USC Upstate (Dec. 13).

The Seminoles have won 36 of their last 37 non-conference home games since the start of the 2016-17 season. Florida State has won 46 of its last 47 non-conference home games since defeating UCF at the Tucker Center on December 6, 2014.

Florida State was 5-0 in non-ACC home games in 2021-22 and is 88-8 at home (.917 winning percentage) in the last six seasons.

“We’ve assembled a non-conference schedule that our players, and our fans, are going to enjoy because of the tremendous quality of our opponents,” said Hamilton, who begins his 21st season at Florida State. “Our home schedule includes Florida and Purdue – two teams who are favored to be among the top teams in the SEC and the Big Ten – with both games at home. The ESPN Events Invitational at Disney includes Memphis, Oklahoma, Stanford and Seton Hall – traditionally strong teams who are considered to be among the best teams in their leagues. Then you add in St. John’s from the Big East who has continued to build their program, and we’ve really got our work cut out for us."

“We are excited about our group of players,” said Hamilton. “They all know what’s ahead of them in the first two months of the season; they all know the preparation and mindset it’s going to take for us to be successful before we even begin to think about our ACC schedule.”

Florida State will be led during the 2022-23 season by a core group of returning guards in Matthew Cleveland (the reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year) and his back court running mates Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg) and Jalen Warley (2.5 apg). Mills and Cleveland (11.5 ppg) finished one-two in scoring for the Seminoles during the 2021-22 season.

The Seminoles also welcome back Cam’Ron Fletcher (6.8 ppg) and center Naheem McLeod (4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) while welcoming in two graduate transfers (Jaylen Gainey from Brown University and Darin Green, Jr., from UCF) and an exciting and highly-ranked group of freshmen.

Season tickets are now on sale. Seminole fans interested in purchasing tickets for all home regular season games at the Donald L. Tucker Center can learn more here [seminoles.evenue.net], or are encouraged to call the Florida State Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE. Single game tickets go on sale in November.