Roundup: Valdosta State men's tennis team wins opening round match at NCAA Division II national tournament

(WTXL) — The Valdosta State University men's tennis team won it opening round match against Fairmont State with a 4-0 result Thursday at the NCAA Division II National Championship tournament in Orlando, Florida.

VSU is the No. 1 seed in the national tournament as it bested the No. 16 seed Fairmont State.

In singles action, VSU's No. 2 of Rodrigo Carvalho defeated Fairmont State's Kan Watanabe 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Christian Wedel bested Fairmont State's Alexandre Pages 6-4, 6-3 and No. 6 Pedro Cordeiro defeated Fairmont State's Alex Stacey 6-3, 6-0.

No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches did not finish, but Valdosta State led those matches in the second set.

The top seeded Blazers won two of the three completed doubles matches as No. 1 duo of Carvalho and Luca Mach defeated Fairmont State's Pages and Watanabe 6-1, while No. 3 duo of Cordeiro and Wedel bested Fairmont State's Stacy and Mohamed El Helaly 6-3.

The No. 2 doubles match did not finish, but VSU led that match near the end of the first set.

Valdosta State is scheduled to play No. 8 seed Cameron in the quarterfinal round Friday.

SOFTBALL

Atlantic Coast Conference championship tournament (Semifinal round) at University of Notre Dame

Florida State 9, Virginia Tech 1 (six innings)

* FSU vs. Duke in the championship game, Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

SWAC championship tournament (Double elimination) at Gulfport, Miss.

Alcorn State 9, Florida A&M 5 (Wednesday)

*Loss ends FAMU's 2023 season

WOMEN'S GOLF

NCAA Division I Regional at Lonnie Poole Golf Course - Raleigh, N.C.

Final Round (Wednesday)

The Florida State women's golf team placed in fifth place after the final round of the regional to qualify to compete in the NCAA Division I National Championship tournament at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona May 19-24.

The top five teams from each of the six NCAA regional tournaments advance to the national championship tournament.

The Seminoles shot 6-over-par 870 to edge sixth-place Purdue by three shots.

The University of Arizona won the Raleigh regional by shooting 5-under-par 859.

North Carolina State was second at 3-under-par 861, Wake Forest was third at even-par 864, while TCU finished fourth at 2-over-par 866.

Individually, University of Chattanooga's Dorota Zalewska won the regional by shooting 12-under-par 204 during the tournament to secure a chance to play in the national championship tournament.

Arizona's Julia Misemer and N.C. State's Lauren Olivares placed tied for second place during the regional.

FSU's Lottie Woad had the best individual finish for the Seminoles as she finished tied for sixth place with three other athletes at 2-under-par 214.