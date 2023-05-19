Roundup: Thomas University flag football earns win at NAIA tournament; FSU baseball loses

(WTXL) — The Florida State baseball and the Thomas University flag football teams were in action Thursday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

NAIA National Championship Tournament at Marietta, Georgia

Thomas University defeated Sun Conference rival St. Thomas University (Fla.), 19-0 at the Gateway Sports Complex.

Thomas (18-1) intercepted five St. Thomas (13-5) passed during the game.

TU's Alexa Wilson and Kiana Acol each threw touchdown passes, Nakerra Brown and Kiera Knight each had a receiving touchdown, while Brown added an interception return for a touchdown during the game.

Up next, Thomas clashes with Ottawa University (Kansas) Friday at Atlanta inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

BASEBALL

at Louisville 7, Florida State 4: The Cardinals (31-22, 10-18 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated the visiting Seminoles (21-31, 7-21 ACC) in a league game Thursday at Patterson, Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Florida State's James Tibbs III hit solo home runs in the top of the first and the top of the third innings.

Teammate Ben Barnett added a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to give FSU a 4-3 lead.

Louisville broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Jack Payton three-run home run to take the lead for good.