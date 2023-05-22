Roundup: Florida State women's golf team competes at NCAA nationals, TU falls in NAIA flag football title game

(WTXL) — The Florida State women's golf team along with the Thomas University flag football teams were in action this weekend.

WOMEN'S GOLF

The Florida State women's golf team is in fifth place in the team standings after the third round of the 2023 NCAA Division I women's golf tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona Sunday.

According to FSU athletics, the team's fifth place standings is the best three round result for the program during stroke play at the NCAA national tournament in program history.

If FSU finishes as one of the top eight teams in the tournament, it will advanced to the three-round match play portion of the tournament, which begins Tuesday.

The Seminoles are 1-under-par 863 after the third round of stroke play. Stanford is in first placed at 13-under-par 851.

In the individual tournament, FSU's Charlotte Heath is tied for sixth place with two other athletes at 5-under-par 211. Teammate Lottie Woad is tied for 25th at even-par 216, while Amelia Williamson was tied for 30th at 1-over-par 217.

University of Southern California's Catherine Park leads the individual tournament at 10-under-par 206 after three rounds.

The tournament continues Monday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Thomas University flag football team finished as the NAIA flag football national runner-up Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

TU advanced to the national championship round by defeating Sun Conference foe Keiser 20-7 Saturday morning in the semifinal round.

In the championship round, Thomas needed to win two games against Ottawa to claim the national championship, while Ottawa needed just one win during the championship round for the title.

TU defeated Ottawa 25-13 in the first game to force a one-game championship later Saturday.

In the final game of the tournament, Ottawa University of Kansas, the No. 1 ranked team in the tournament, defeated Thomas 18-13 to secure the national championship.

The Thomas University Night Hawks (19-3) ended their season as the Sun Conference regular season and conference tournament champion, along as the NAIA national runner-up.

The Ottawa University Braves finished their season as the 2023 NAIA national champion with an 18-1 overall record.