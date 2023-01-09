Richt, Johnson, Tebow earn selection to College Football Hall of Fame

(WTXL) — A former University of Florida quarterback along with head coaches at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech were selected to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

According to the hall of fame, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow along with former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson were elected to the hall of fame’s class of 2023.

Prior to his time with UGA, Richt was an assistant coach at Florida State University for 15 seasons beginning the mid 1980s, all of the 1990s and the 2000 season.

He spent the 1989 campaign as an assistant coach at East Carolina.

Richt led the Georgia Bulldogs from the 2001 season through the 2015 college football season.

Richt also was the head coach at his alma mater the University of Miami from 2016 through the 2018 college football season.

In 18 seasons leading the Bulldogs then the Hurricanes, Richt tallied 171 wins and 64 defeats for a 72.8% overall winning percentage.

While at UGA, Richt led the program to two Southeastern Conference championships in 2002 and 2005 and led the program to 15 bowl game appearances. He was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year winner.

DAVE MARTIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS File Photo - Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, right, congratulates Georgia coach Mark Richt after Georgia defeated FSU 26-13 in the Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Wednesday Jan. 1, 2003. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

He finished his tenure with the Bulldogs with the second most wins with the program, only behind the late hall of fame coach Vince Dooley.

While at UM, Richt led the program to three bowl game appearances and was named the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year and the 2017 Walter Camp Coach of the Year.

Johnson’s unique option offense led the coach to accumulate 189 wins and 99 losses during his head coaching career that included stops at Georgia Southern (1997-2001), the United States Naval Academy (2002-2007) and Georgia Tech (2008-2018).

While at Georgia Tech, Johnson compiled an 82-60 overall record in 11 seasons. He was a three-time ACC Coach of the Year (2008, 2009, 2014) and ended his tenure with the fourth most wins while with the Yellow Jackets.

John Bazemore/AP FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against the North Carolina in Atlanta. Georgia Tech can clinch a bowl berth by beating Duke. The Blue Devils’ postseason chances are a lot more complicated than that. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

While at Navy, Johnson led the Midshipmen to five bowl game appearances in six seasons and defeated rival Army six times.

At during five seasons at Georgia Southern, Johnson guided the Eagles to two NCAA Division 1-AA (Football Championship Subdivision) national championships in 1999 and 2000.

While at Florida from 2006-09, Tebow helped the Gators win two national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Kelly Kline/AP FILE - Florida quarterback Tim Tebow holds up the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2007 in New York. Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Kline, Pool, File)

Tebow was recognized as the nation’s best college football player in 2007 by winning the Heisman Trophy and was a finalist for the award in 2008 and 2009. He was a first-team All-American in 2007.

Also elected to the class of 2023 hall of fame are players Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09), Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98), Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05), Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001), Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03), LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11), Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04), Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73), Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11), Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08), Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989), Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01), Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99), Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990), Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91), Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01) and DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05) along with coaches Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017) and Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77).

The National Football Foundation said the Class of 2023 will be inducted at its 65th annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 5.