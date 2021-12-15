Report: Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to leave Florida State football team for Oregon

Kenny Dillingham is on the move.
Dillingham, the offensive coordinator for the Florida State University football team, is reportedly set to join the University of Oregon football program to become the Ducks' offensive coordinator.
ESPN reported Dillingham's move Wednesday morning.
A Picture says a thousand words. But to me this one says.— Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) December 15, 2021
Family
LifeLong
Climb
Special
and most importantly
THANK YOU
Places come and go but players last a lifetime! Thank you to these guys for allowing me to be in their lives and to continue to be in them! They blessed me! pic.twitter.com/2fdbmDOifS
Dillingham has been with the FSU football program for two seasons.