Report: Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to leave Florida State football team for Oregon

Dillingham coached at FSU for two seasons
Jeremy Esbrandt
Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 15, 2021
Kenny Dillingham is on the move.

Dillingham, the offensive coordinator for the Florida State University football team, is reportedly set to join the University of Oregon football program to become the Ducks' offensive coordinator.

ESPN reported Dillingham's move Wednesday morning.

Dillingham has been with the FSU football program for two seasons.

