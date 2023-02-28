Rattlers win rebound battle in 57-50 win over Southern

TALLAHASSEE, FL --The Florida A&M women's basketball team out-rebounded the Southern Lady Jaguars 42-33 on the way to a 57-50 victory at home Monday.

The Rattlers (6-22, 4-13) had two players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 19 points. Ahriahna Grizzle added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals and Ivet Subirats added nine points.

Paulla Weekes pulled down four offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Florida A&M, grabbing 14 boards and turning them into 10 second chance points.

Florida A&M's defense held Southern to only 30.4 percent shooting from the field.

How It Happened

After falling behind 3-2, Florida A&M went on a 5-0 run with 8:07 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Subirats, to take a 7-3 lead. The Rattlers then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 16-15 advantage.

Southern rallied to take a 26-22 lead before Florida A&M went on a 9-0 run starting at the 4:50 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Horton, to take a 31-26 lead, a score that would hold until halftime. Florida A&M forced three Southern turnovers in the period and turned them into seven points.

After intermission, Florida A&M held on to its advantage and owned a 41-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Florida A&M scored two fast break points in the quarter.

Florida A&M kept its lead intact before going on a 6-0 run to grow the lead to 57-50 with 14 seconds to go in the contest, a score which would hold for the rest of the game. Florida A&M took advantage of six Southern turnovers in the quarter, scoring eight points off of those takeaways.

Game Notes

» Florida A&M never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.

» The Rattlers shared the ball well, recording an assist on 74 percent of made baskets.

» The Rattlers were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying five blocks as a team.

» Florida A&M got six rebounds from both Staysha Allen and Paulla Weekes.